Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision

The British driver was replaced by reserve driver Zhou Guanyu for the 2026 Pirelli tyre test

  By Hania Jamil
    Lewis Hamilton has shared an emotional social media post after withdrawing from a Ferrari test drive at the last minute.

    Sharing a carousel of clicks from the veterinary hospital with beloved dog Roscoe, the British F1 driver urged his fans to pray for his companion amid his health struggle.

    Hamilton penned in the caption, "I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe."

    The update came after it was confirmed that the seven-time F1 champion will not be participating alongside teammate Charles Leclerc in a Pirelli tyre test at Italy's Mugello circuit on Friday, September 26.


    "He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped," Hamilton shared.

    The F1 legend shared that his 10-year-old dog's heartbeat came back, and he is currently in a coma. The 40-year-old shared that he is not sure whether Roscoe will ever wake up.

    Concluding the emotional message, Hamilton wrote, "I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support."

    Roscoe was adopted by Hamilton in 2013 and has become his constant companion on both paddocks and public events.

    However, he was diagnosed with pneumonia in April and since then, the four-legged friend of Hamilton has been undergoing treatments.

    Charles Leclerc will now drive the car alongside reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, who raced for two seasons in F1 representing Sauber until he lost his place on the grid at the end of last year and joined Ferrari as a backup to their two main racers.

