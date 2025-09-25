Lamine Yamal draws Boris Becker warning over early stardom risks

Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal has caught the attention of Wimbledon legend Boris Becker who sees reflection of his own teenage success in the youngster.
At the same time, tennis icon warn Barcelona's teenage star about the pitfalls that accompany early stardom.
Becker, who became the youngest champion in Wimbledon’s history and Barcelona’s wonder kid both showed extraordinary talent at a very young age.
Yamal made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy by the age of 18.
Similarly, Becker stunned the tennis world in 1985 when, at just 17, he became the youngest male Wimbledon champion ever.
In an interview with TalkSport, Becker opens up about the immense pressure and difficulties he had to deal with after achieving such success at a young age.
Becker said, "It rings alarm bells for me. Yamal is wonderful, he's winning everything, he's the best young player in the world but obviously that reminds me of young Boris Becker at 17."
"So pick your friends, trust your family, build up a network of security that once you finish your football you're not going to make the obvious mistakes. We have to watch this space and if I go back to your show in 10 or 15 years we might talk about Yamal again," the tennis prodigy added.
Yamal is currently unable to play due to injury and will watch from stands as Barcelona aim to continue their strong form in their upcoming matches.