Ghana suspends all boxing events after death of boxer Ernest Akushey

All boxing events in Ghana have been suspended following a recent tragedy.
The decision comes after death of 32-year-old super middleweight boxer Ernest Akushey AKA Bahubali, who passed away 11 days after competing against Jacob Dickson in Accra.
As per BBC Spots, the exact cause of Ernest's death is still unknown but early signs suggested it could be related to internal injuries from his recent fight.
This is the second death of a professional boxer in Ghana in just six months which raised serious safety concerns.
In March, Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju died after collapsing during fight against Ghanaian Jon Mbanugu in Accra after being taken to the hospital.
Ghana's National Sports Authority (NSA) called the suspension of all boxing events a "necessary step" to safeguard athletes and maintain the sports's integrity to secure its future.
"The NSA and the Sports Ministry therefore calls on all stakeholders - promoters, coaches, officials, athletes, supporters and the media - to fully respect this directive," it added.
The NSA further announced that investigations have begun to determine the circumstances that led to his passing.
In addition to this, they also plan to introduce a five-year strategy to make boxing safer, more professional and aligned with global standards.