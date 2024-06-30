France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election

France has begun to vote in the first-round snap polls for parliamentary elections on Sunday, June 30.
According to CNBC, President Emmanuel Macron shocked the country with the snap election announcement early in June after his Renaissance party suffered a loss in the European Parliament elections from the National Rally of Jordan Bardella and right-wing politician Marine Le Pen.
Macron said the vote would provide “clarification” and that “France needs a clear majority to act in serenity and harmony.”
Moreover, voters’ polls in June predicted that the National Rally will get 35% of the votes and the leftist New Popular Front will gain around 25–26% of ballots, whereas Macron’s centrist Together alliance was placed third with around 19% of the vote.
To win the lead and power, the party must win the absolute majority of 289 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly. After winning the majority, most likely the National Rally, the new Prime Minister would get a significant hold on domestic and economic policies, while President Macron would remain in charge of defence and foreign policies.
Additionally, the second round of polling is scheduled for Sunday, July 7.