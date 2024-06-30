World

Hamas chief meets Turkish intelligence head for Gaza cease-fire talks

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh discusses the plan to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh discusses the plan to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh discusses the plan to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza

Hamas chief Isamil Haniyeh met the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin, on Sunday, June 30, to discuss the issue of a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to AA, the Hamas and Turkish intelligence heads talked about the recent developments in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

As per the officials, Kalin and Haniyeh discussed the steps that could help in securing a permanent ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, hostage exchange, and prisoners’ exchange.

Kalin also expressed his condolences to Haniyeh over her sister’s death in an Israeli attack and for the Palestinians killed during the on-going offence of Israeli arm forces.

The intelligence head promised the Haniyeh that Türkiye would always stand by the Palestinians.

For the unversed, according to the health authorities in Gaza, more than 37,700 people have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli offence in the strip.

Moreover, as per the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, due to the shortage and blockade of humanitarian aid in Gaza, 96% of the population is experiencing severe food insecurity.

Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’

Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’
Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue

Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song

Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song

World News

Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
‘Hurricane Beryl’ intensifies, poses ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to Caribbean islands
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
US proposes 'new language' to bridge Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Massoud Pezeshkian emerges strong in Iran's presidential election runoff
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Wildfire rages in forest near Athens amid strong winds
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Trump calls Biden ‘bad, weak Palestinian’ in first presidential debate
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Iranians vote for new president after Ebrahim Raisi's tragic death
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Biden's first presidential debate with Trump sparks criticism
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Asia's capital cities sizzle as heatwave intensifies: Details Inside
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Here's what polls say about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer final debate