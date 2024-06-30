Hamas chief meets Turkish intelligence head for Gaza cease-fire talks

Hamas chief Isamil Haniyeh met the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin, on Sunday, June 30, to discuss the issue of a ceasefire in Gaza.
According to AA, the Hamas and Turkish intelligence heads talked about the recent developments in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
As per the officials, Kalin and Haniyeh discussed the steps that could help in securing a permanent ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, hostage exchange, and prisoners’ exchange.
Kalin also expressed his condolences to Haniyeh over her sister’s death in an Israeli attack and for the Palestinians killed during the on-going offence of Israeli arm forces.
The intelligence head promised the Haniyeh that Türkiye would always stand by the Palestinians.
For the unversed, according to the health authorities in Gaza, more than 37,700 people have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli offence in the strip.
Moreover, as per the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, due to the shortage and blockade of humanitarian aid in Gaza, 96% of the population is experiencing severe food insecurity.