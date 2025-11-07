MrBeast's theme park set to open this month in Saudi Arabia

MrBeast, one of the most prominent YouTubers who earned fame through prize-based challenge videos and giveaways, is set to launch a limited-time theme park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
On Thursday, November 7, MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, announced on X that he and his team had created Beast Land, a theme park featuring rides, prizes, and games as part of Riyadh Season, a yearly entertainment event organised and funded by the Saudi Arabian government.
The theme park, which is being marketed as one of its kind, is set to open on November 13 and will run until December 27.
Tickets are on sale now and are divided up into three categories. General admission is $7 but does not include access to rides and games.
A Beast Mode ticket will have the price tag of $25 and gives access to challenges, games, and up to three rides, while a Beast Mode+ ticket, costing around $65, grants access to just about everything.
When asked why the YouTuber chose Saudi Arabia for his theme park location, the content creator replied, "Middle of the world because a majority of my audience is outside America, and we have a big Middle Eastern fan base. Wanted to give them a chance to participate!"
Notably, it has not been disclosed if MrBeast was directly sponsored by the Saudi Arabia government, or the royal family that rules the governing body for the theme park.