World

54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex

Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, has been hit by a devastating incident after an explosion took place inside a high school complex

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex
54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex 

A massive number of people have been injured in an explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a high school complex in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

The city police chief, Asep Edi Suheri, shared with the press that fifty-four people were admitted to hospital, with the injuries ranging from minor to serious and including burns.

He informed reporters, "The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected. Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged."

Furthermore, the Jakarta Metropolitan Police is investigating the cause of the explosion at the site in Kelapa Gading, a district in North Jakarta.

According to witnesses, the explosion came from the rear section of the mosque’s main hall, sending worshippers scrambling for safety, the Jakarta Globe reported.

"The sermon had just started when we heard a loud blast," Budi Laksono, a mathematics teacher who was inside the mosque, shared with the outlet.

"Smoke quickly filled the room. The students ran out - some were crying, others fell in panic," the teacher added.

A bomb disposal team from the Mobile Brigade Corps has been deployed to search the area.

While the cause of the explosion remains unknown, investigators are reportedly considering several possibilities, including an electrical short circuit, a malfunctioning electronic device, or a homemade explosive.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

MrBeast's theme park set to open this month in Saudi Arabia

MrBeast's theme park set to open this month in Saudi Arabia
The highly anticipated 'Beast Land' will be a part of a larger festival featuring various attractions

10 slang words of 2025 you must know to understand Gen-Z/Alpha

10 slang words of 2025 you must know to understand Gen-Z/Alpha
Here are 10 of the most popular English slang terms you need to know this year so far

Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal

Elon Musk eyes Trillionaire status after massive Tesla pay deal
The world's wealthiest man could become a trillionaire as Tesla agrees on a huge pay package with few conditions

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights

Government shutdown forces US airports to slash flights
The US government shutdown, which has become the longest in the country's history, is set to impact flight numbers

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns

2025 set to be among hottest year on record, UN warns
The current rise in global temperatures is approaching the limits set by the 2015 Paris Agreement

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals

Louvre jewel heist exposes years of neglected security, report reveals
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after decades in US Congress

Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after decades in US Congress
Nancy Pelosi became the first woman elected to serve as Speaker of the House

Collins Word of the Year 2025 revealed: Everything you need to know

Collins Word of the Year 2025 revealed: Everything you need to know
Collins Dictionary has revealed the most notable and trending word of 2025

Typhoon Kalmaegi sparks state of emergency in the Philippines after 114 deaths

Typhoon Kalmaegi sparks state of emergency in the Philippines after 114 deaths
Vietnam braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after widespread destruction and over 100 deaths in the Philippines

Miss Mexico calls out Miss Universe official after heated exchange

Miss Mexico calls out Miss Universe official after heated exchange
Miss Universe contestants walk out over organiser’s insult to Mexican contestant

Louvre employee reveals ‘shockingly simplistic password’ of security camera

Louvre employee reveals ‘shockingly simplistic password’ of security camera
Robbers steal €88 million (£77 million) of crown jewels in a 7 minute Louvre heist

Claudia Sheinbaum files harassment complaint after groping attack in Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum files harassment complaint after groping attack in Mexico
Mexico’s first female president Sheinbaum calls for tougher sexual harassment laws after being groped on street