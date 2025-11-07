54 injured in mosque blast inside Jakarta school complex 

A massive number of people have been injured in an explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a high school complex in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.
The city police chief, Asep Edi Suheri, shared with the press that fifty-four people were admitted to hospital, with the injuries ranging from minor to serious and including burns.
He informed reporters, "The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected. Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged."
Furthermore, the Jakarta Metropolitan Police is investigating the cause of the explosion at the site in Kelapa Gading, a district in North Jakarta.
According to witnesses, the explosion came from the rear section of the mosque’s main hall, sending worshippers scrambling for safety, the Jakarta Globe reported.
"The sermon had just started when we heard a loud blast," Budi Laksono, a mathematics teacher who was inside the mosque, shared with the outlet.
"Smoke quickly filled the room. The students ran out - some were crying, others fell in panic," the teacher added.
A bomb disposal team from the Mobile Brigade Corps has been deployed to search the area.
While the cause of the explosion remains unknown, investigators are reportedly considering several possibilities, including an electrical short circuit, a malfunctioning electronic device, or a homemade explosive.