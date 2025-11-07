World

10 slang words of 2025 you must know to understand Gen-Z/Alpha

  • By Fatima Nadeem
In 2025, the internet's language has evolved faster than ever with new slangs popping up overnight and spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

What is slang and why is it useful?

Slang consists of words or phrases that have meaning based on culture rather than their literal meaning.

For example "keep your cool" doesn't mean to be cold, it means to stay calm even in a stressful situation.

Slang words are transitory and typically comes from pop culture. Learning slang not only helps you understand culture and trends, it also makes it easier to communicate confidently with friends, on social media or in your daily life.

Here are 10 of the most popular English slang terms you need to know this year so far.

1- Yap

"Yap" commonly refers to chatting excessively, often about rumours or unimportant things in playful or teasing way.

Example: They’ve been yapping about the office drama all day.

2- Lore

"Lore" refers to the background details or story behind something that make it more interesting.

Example: The lore behind that inside joke is hilarious

3- That’s tea

A fun way of saying, “That’s the truth” or acknowledging juicy gossip.

Example: He finally admit he broke the vase? That's tea!

4- Bet

"Bet" is another popular slang word used to show agreement, confirmation or understanding. Instead of saying "okay" or "sure" people say "bet" to show that they agree.

Example: We’re meeting at 10, right? Bet.

5- Bassin

If you want to compliment something in slang than you can use "bassin" which mean "amazing" or "really good."

Example: Your presentation today was bassin!

6- Boujee

Boujee is a new way of describing something or someone as fancy, luxurious or high class.

Example: That restaurant is so boujee.

7- Mid

While "mid" normally means "in the middle" as slang it is a popular Gen Z term used to describe something that is average, boring or doesn't worth the hype.

Example: Everyone was hyped about new album, but honestly, it's kind of mid.

8- Blow off steam

The slang, "blow off steam" means to release or get rid of extra energy, stress or anger.

Example: She yelled into her pillow to blow off stream after argument.

9- No cap

"No cap" is another unique slang which means "no lie" or "being honest."

Example: That movie was amazing, no cap.

10- GRWM

"Get ready with me" often abbreviated GRWM is a slang where someone shows their daily routine in a vlog like getting dressed, doing makeup etc.

Example: I just posted a new GRWM video on social media.

