India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa

Shafali Verma was the standout performer, scoring 205 for the fastest double century in women’s Test history

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
In a stunning display, India’s women’s cricket team set multiple records in their Test match against South Africa in Chennai.

By declaring at 603 for six on the second day, India scored the highest total in women's Test cricket history and became the first team to surpass 600 runs in first-class women's cricket, according to ESPN's Cricinfo.

On the opening day, India scored 525 for 4, the most runs ever scored by any team in a single day of Test cricket, men or women, and the first 500-plus total on day one in women’s Test cricket.

Shafali Verma was the standout performer, scoring 205 for the fastest double century in women’s Test history.

She also became the first woman to score more than 200 runs in a day in a Test match and, at 20 years and 152 days old, the second-youngest woman to score a Test double-century.

Her 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana is the highest opening stand in women’s Test cricket.

Additionally, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh set the record for the highest fifth-wicket stand in women’s Tests with 143 runs.

"Today, the ball was coming on well and my scores in the last three ODIs pushed me to just think one thing, that I shouldn’t get out and I should play through the day," Shafali said, as per Cricinfo.

In response, South Africa posted 266 runs in their first innings and reached 232 for 2 in their second innings on day three.

Sports News

Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies
Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch
Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash
End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match
Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win
Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup victory
India secures ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title with victory over South Africa
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism