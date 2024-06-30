India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa

In a stunning display, India’s women’s cricket team set multiple records in their Test match against South Africa in Chennai.
By declaring at 603 for six on the second day, India scored the highest total in women's Test cricket history and became the first team to surpass 600 runs in first-class women's cricket, according to ESPN's Cricinfo.
On the opening day, India scored 525 for 4, the most runs ever scored by any team in a single day of Test cricket, men or women, and the first 500-plus total on day one in women’s Test cricket.
Shafali Verma was the standout performer, scoring 205 for the fastest double century in women’s Test history.
She also became the first woman to score more than 200 runs in a day in a Test match and, at 20 years and 152 days old, the second-youngest woman to score a Test double-century.
Her 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana is the highest opening stand in women’s Test cricket.
Additionally, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh set the record for the highest fifth-wicket stand in women’s Tests with 143 runs.
"Today, the ball was coming on well and my scores in the last three ODIs pushed me to just think one thing, that I shouldn’t get out and I should play through the day," Shafali said, as per Cricinfo.
In response, South Africa posted 266 runs in their first innings and reached 232 for 2 in their second innings on day three.