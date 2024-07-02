Hollywood

Aiman Khan shares her perfect throwback escape to Nathiagali

  • July 02, 2024
Aiman Khan’s throwback Monday was all about sweet memories, fun and frolic!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Baydardi actress dropped a flashback from her recent vacation to the mountains with family.

In the picture, Khan and her daughter Amal proved their love for the beautiful mountains and nature as they stood amidst a scenic view.

The second was a solo shot of the actress as she beamed with excitement and posed for jaw-dropping clicks followed by a brief video of plants and trees showing their magic.

Last but not the least, the Baandi actress admired the beauty of Mother Nature as she stared straight at the picturesque mountainous view from a terrace.

For the day, the actress decided to go simple in a black tee paired with black pants.

She complemented her entire look with a pair of extravagant sunglasses and her long streaked hair.

"Love mountains. Especially our home away from home @hotel.elite," Khan captioned her carousel. 


Shortly after spreading nostalgia on social media, her die-hard fans showered all the love on her in the comments section of her post.

“My cute,” wrote one user.

The second penned, “ Beautiful.”

The third gushed, “ So cute smile.”

The diva is no stranger to acing vacations with her family and her latest Nathiagali trip is proof.

Aiman Khan, who tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in 2018, has launched her own beauty brand Skin Recipe and is actively working hard to make it a success amid her tasking motherly duties. 

