Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is about to take on his most life-changing role yet—dad.
As per PEOPLE, a source confirmed that the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewit.
It is reported that the pair began dating in March after they were spotted together in Palm Beach, Florida.
In the obtained photos of their beach date, the couple was spotted while swimming in the ocean and sharing a smooch in the water.
After the two months of their dating, a source told that the twosome took their relationship ahead as they moved in together.
"Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months," the source said in May.
The source further added, "They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn."
"They’re so happy together and doing great," the insider added.
The delightful news of Davidson came after they made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.
Davidson struck up a romance with the Turnt star eight months after calling it quits with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.
Hewitt, for her part, was last romantically connected to Jason Sudeikis.