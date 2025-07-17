Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as 'Stranger Things' 5 teaser drops

Millie Bobby Brown has landed a new role on Netflix as the streaming giant dropped the Stranger Things Season 5 teaser, creating buzz around the series like never before.
On Wednesday, July 16, it was shared that the Enola Holmes actress is reportedly joining Gabriel LaBelle for the Netflix rom-com, Just Picture It.
Known for directing the drama The Age of Adaline, Lee Toland Krieger has been given the responsibility to lead the creative narrative of the upcoming film.
Just Picture It story revolves around two college students, who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future featuring them as a happily married couple with kids; however, the real issue is they have never met before.
Big names in the industry, including Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, are producing Just Picture It.
Brown and Robert Brown are also producing, via their PCMA Productions, and the project is Brown's first romantic comedy.
This news came as Netflix dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Stranger Things' fifth installment, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the series’ exciting conclusion.
The supernatural series' season 5 will be released in three parts, with Part 1 scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 26, 2025.
Notably, Part 2 will drop on Christmas Day, and the final segment is set to release on New Year's Eve.