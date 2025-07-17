Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as 'Stranger Things' 5 teaser drops

Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as Stranger Things 5 teaser drops
Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as 'Stranger Things' 5 teaser drops

Millie Bobby Brown has landed a new role on Netflix as the streaming giant dropped the Stranger Things Season 5 teaser, creating buzz around the series like never before.

On Wednesday, July 16, it was shared that the Enola Holmes actress is reportedly joining Gabriel LaBelle for the Netflix rom-com, Just Picture It.

Known for directing the drama The Age of Adaline, Lee Toland Krieger has been given the responsibility to lead the creative narrative of the upcoming film.

Just Picture It story revolves around two college students, who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future featuring them as a happily married couple with kids; however, the real issue is they have never met before.

Big names in the industry, including Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, are producing Just Picture It.

Brown and Robert Brown are also producing, via their PCMA Productions, and the project is Brown's first romantic comedy.

This news came as Netflix dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Stranger Things' fifth installment, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the series’ exciting conclusion.

The supernatural series' season 5 will be released in three parts, with Part 1 scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 26, 2025.

Notably, Part 2 will drop on Christmas Day, and the final segment is set to release on New Year's Eve.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck’s breakup after passionate romance
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck’s breakup after passionate romance
Gwyneth Paltrow dated Ben Affleck on and off for three years

Ariana Grande teases music comeback in 2026 amid acting ventures
Ariana Grande teases music comeback in 2026 amid acting ventures
Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album 'Eternal Sunshine' last year

‘Stranger Things 5’ trailer sparks goosebumps and nostalgia: ‘Literal chills’
‘Stranger Things 5’ trailer sparks goosebumps and nostalgia: ‘Literal chills’
'Stranger Things' Season 5 is set to release in three parts, with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on in November this year

Harper Beckham picks side in explosive family feud with Brooklyn
Harper Beckham picks side in explosive family feud with Brooklyn
Harper Beckham's feelings laid bare amid the reported feud between Brooklyn Beckham and the family

‘Stranger Things’ drops chilling season 5 trailer: ‘Everything has led to this’
‘Stranger Things’ drops chilling season 5 trailer: ‘Everything has led to this’
Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things'

Kris Jenner pens heartfelt birthday note for late ex-husband Robert’s cousin
Kris Jenner pens heartfelt birthday note for late ex-husband Robert’s cousin
Robert Kardashian's cousin has made several appearances in the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Taylor Swift stands by dad Scott as he recovers from major heart surgery
Taylor Swift stands by dad Scott as he recovers from major heart surgery
Taylor Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, have been her biggest support through out her entire music journey

Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon 'fed up' with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper engament delays
Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon 'fed up' with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper engament delays
Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon are both desperate to get engaged with their beaus Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt