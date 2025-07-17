Tomorrowland festival issues first statement after fire engulfs mainstage

A horrific fire engulfed and completely destroyed the main stage at the Tomorrowland music festival almost 48 hours before the official inauguration.
With firefighters giving their all to stop the flames from reaching a nearby woodland, the Wednesday, July 16 fire first tore through the main stage at the music festival in Boom, Belgium.
Around 1,000 workers were at the site during the incident, who were asked to evacuate, and no injuries were reported, with nearby residents advised to close their windows and doors as smoke filled the air.
In an official statement shared online, the organiser noted, "Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged."
Sharing positive news, the note further read, "We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors."
"All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible," the Tomorrowland festival said.
The festival is set to start on Friday, July 18, with many travellers already making their way to Belgium ahead of the campsite opening tomorrow.
Hundreds of thousands of partygoers make their way to the festival each year over one weekend, where they can listen to electronic sets.
Notably, Tomorrowland's main stage is considered a focal point of the festival and typically reflects its yearly theme. For the 2025, the theme was "The World of Orbyz."