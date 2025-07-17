Megan Thee Stallion makes romance red carpet official with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is debuting her new flame on red carpet.

On Wednesday, July 16, the Not My Fault rapper confirmed her budding relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson as the pair stepped out together for the very first time.

The lovebirds made their red carpet debut at Megan’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

For the event, the 30-year-old rapper opted for a striking halter-neck black gown, featuring an intricate silver asymmetrical belt detail at the hips.

Meanwhile, her beau complemented Megan in a classic black-and-white tux, looking dapper.

"Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f------- movie," Megan told PEOPLE, describing how they met.

She further added, "I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s red carpet appearance comes just a week after the rapper posted the Dallas Mavericks star on her Instagram.

In the photo, Megan could be seen sitting on the ledge of a hot tub while the NBA star sat far behind her on the left corner as they enjoyed a tropical getaway in the Bahamas.

Fans quickly noticed Klay in the background as they rushed to the comment section to point that out.

