Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on marriage plans after four divorces


Jennifer Lopez got candid about her wedding plans after four divorces.

JLo addressed the possibility of getting married again during a stop on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 international concert tour in Europe.

In the latest concert, a fan in the audience held up a sign, which read, “JLo, marry me?”

“I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times,” Jennifer replied.

Her fans were shocked by her response and started cheering on her decision to stay single after painful splits.

The Ain't Your Mama singer has been married four times, with her most recent marriage resulting from a rekindled relationship with 52-year-old Ben Affleck.

She filed for divorce last August, on their second wedding anniversary, following months of speculation about trouble in the marriage. The former couple finalised their in January 2025.

Jennifer Lopez relationship history:

Jennifer Lopez first tied the knot with Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Then, she exchanged the wedding vows with Cris Judd from 2001 until their divorce in 2003.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing crooner got married for the third time with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max, in 2004 before their divorce in 2014.

