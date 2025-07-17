Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran’s open letter sparks ‘debate in parliament'

Ed Sheeran’s open letter to the UK government, which was co-signed by Elton John, Coldplay and Harry Styles, has ignited “debate in partialment.”
The letter was also co-signed by many renowned British singers including Stormzy, Annie Lennox, Central Cee, Dave, Fred Again, Myles Smith, Robert Plant, Stormzy and YolanDa Brown.
Ed shared an update about the letter via Instagram Stories.
The Shape of You hitmaker penned, “Back in March, I wrote an open letter to the UK government advocating for music education funding in the UK as part of my ©edsheeranfnd. Lots of my peers got behind the letter and I'm so thankful to everyone who put their name to it.”
He added, “I'm really pleased to say that this month, with the help of the letter and everyone who signed it, the government held a debate in parliament about the importance of music education. It's so key that we protect and support music in and out of schools for generations to come.”
Ed noted that they wouldn't stop until kids were given the right means and education to realise their dreams in music “or whatever route they decided to explore.”
On the work front, the renowned musician is busy with his fourth tour, titled The Mathematics Tour.