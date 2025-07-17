Miley Cyrus breaks silence on tour plans after album release

Miley Cyrus has disappointed fans by sharing her future tour plans.
The Disney alum, who recently released ninth studio album Something Beautiful, shared that she has "no desire" to tour.
During a chat with Good Morning America, Miley shared, "I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunity to tour. I wish I had the desire but I don't. There's artists like Prince that are not here today that lived such a high-intensity lifestyle on the road. It's really hard to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life."
The Flowers hitmaker also highlighted that there isn't a proper "infrastructure" for singers who perform consistently.
"You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine - you're feeling a lot of love - and then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000,” she added.
The Golden Burning Sun crooner also discussed how she protects her “very distinct” voice, a result of learning from past experiences with vocal cord issues.
To note, Miley Cyrus has not headlined a major tour since The Bangerz Tour back in 2014.