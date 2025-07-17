'Freakier Friday' Australian premiere red carpet to feature star-studded cast

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have been confirmed to travel to Sydney next month for the Australian premiere of their 2003 film Freaky Friday's sequel, Freakier Friday.
On Wednesday, July 16, the Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand announced that the pair will walk the carpet at Event Cinemas Westfield Bondi on August 5.
Freakier Friday is the sequel to the 2003 musical comedy, which featured Jamie and Lindsay as mother and daughter – Tess and Anna Coleman – who swapped bodies accidentlly using magic.
The upcoming film revisits the family and has created another setup for an unexpected switch, as Anna, who was a teen in the original film, is now a mother with a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.
Several cast members from the original film are set to return, including Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucille Soong, and Rosalind Chao.
Furthermore, some new names have also joined the exciting lineup, such as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place).
The highly anticipated sequel marks 22 years since the release of the original film, which became a Disney classic and managed to acquire a strong fan base over the years.
Notably, Freakier Friday is slated for release in the US on Friday, August 8, 2025.