Katy Perry gets real with fans over emotional song request amid her breakup

Katy Perry didn’t hold back from keeping it real with fans during her recent sold-out show.

On Tuesday, the Roar singer delivered an electrifying performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

During the show, Perry asked her fans to vote for the songs they want her to performs live, as part of her interactive “Choose Your Own Adventure” segment.

The crowd selected the emotional ballad Not Like the Movies, and the choice came at a particularly raw time for the pop superstar as she recently broke up with her partner of nine years, Orlando Bloom.

“You’re gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?” Perry said to the crowd.

Despite the timing, she said, “OK, we’ll do it! Because you voted for it."

"I let you choose the song tonight because I like to pick an album for every country that I go to and for the U.S.A., I picked Teenage Dream because U.S.A., you could be a teenage dream baby. You better get it together. I'll always have that feeling for you," Perry added.

The pop-star further warned her fans that she would "try and hold my composure while I sing it a week before my period."

Katy Perry, who is currently on North American leg of her tour, will next perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday.

