Kylie Jenner, mini-me Stormi team up for first GRWM video in Greece: Watch


Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster are serving double the glam!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her TikTok account to share an adorable snippet featuring her 7-year-old lookalike, as they filmed their very first “Get Ready with Me” video together.

In a shared clip, Jenner and her daughter apply their skincare and makeup together, as Stormi talks about her family's time in Greece.

The mother-daughter pair showcases Kylie Cosmetics products while following their glam routine.

"Our first GRWM together, we always make videos together for fun and i never post them but this was just tooooo cute" she captioned the adorable video.

The Kardashians star often delighted her fans by offering a sneak peek into her bond with the daughter Stormi and son Aire, who she shares with Travis Scott.

On Sunday, Jenner shared a video on Instagram featuring Stormi dancing around the deck of a luxury yacht while wearing matching white fluffy bathrobes and hair towels.

They were seen hand in hand, twirling in their sunglasses before playfully collapsing onto the yacht’s deck.

“Built-in bestie for life,” Jenner captioned the clip, which was accompanied by the tune “Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel” by Tavares.

To note, Jenner and her ex, rapper Travis Scott, first welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

They later became the parents of son, Aire, in February 2022.

