Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024

Portugal beat Slovenia in the last 26 before the Euro 2024 quarterfinals

  July 02, 2024


Portugal secured its spot in the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 on Monday, July 1, after defeating Slovenia on penalties.

In the last match of the round of 16 tie before the quarterfinals in Frankfurt, Portugal secured an emotional yet dramatic win after the first penalty shootout of the tournament.

Despite multiple attempts from both teams, no one succeeded in scoring a goal for their team.

As per UEFA, the game remained ‘finely poised’ with the score deadlock even after extra time. The game was ultimately decided after a penalty shootout.

Portugal won the match after three successful spot kicks for Ronaldo, Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva. But Diego Costa made the biggest contribution to the win with his clinical performance, saving three goals for the team.

Costa, Player of the Match and Portugal goalkeeper, said after the match, “When I made the save from Šeško in extra time, I thought I had to do it. I read his body language and was able to help the team. This is probably the best game of my life. I focused on doing what I had to do.”

Costa added, “I went with my gut feeling. Of course, we had analysed the penalty takers, but players change, and they change how they shoot. I am very happy and very excited to have helped the team."

Portugal will now face off against World Cup runners-up France in the quarterfinal at Hamburg, which is scheduled for Friday, July 5, at 9 p.m. local time (GMT).

Sports News

Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies
Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch
Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash
End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match
Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win