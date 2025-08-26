Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

Gears of War: Reloaded, a highly anticipated console game, has made a return of Delta Squad on PS5 following years of absence.
The remastered edition of the 2006 classic has officially released on August 26, 2025, and will be accessible day one on Xbox Game Pass.
The game is now live at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST, with a global launch time so all the gaming enthusiasts can start enjoying together.
On Xbox Series X, the download size is available at just under 70GB (68.75GB). However, the preloading has already started, so players can enjoy it as soon as it is available.
File sizes on other platforms are likely to be similar.
Fans of classic Gears multiplayer will enjoy the recently launched game, as it has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play.
The single-player campaign also made a return, with bonus chapters and all content from the Ultimate Edition, plus additional weapon skins.
A few fans will receive the game for free. Back in June, Xbox offered complimentary copies of Reloaded to players who already had the 2015 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.
Gears Of War Reloaded is available with refreshed visuals and smoother gameplay, and it is considered as a true return to the franchise’s roots.