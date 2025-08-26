Home / Sports

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

The remastered Gears of War: Reloaded has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features
Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

Gears of War: Reloaded, a highly anticipated console game, has made a return of Delta Squad on PS5 following years of absence.

The remastered edition of the 2006 classic has officially released on August 26, 2025, and will be accessible day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The game is now live at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST, with a global launch time so all the gaming enthusiasts can start enjoying together.

On Xbox Series X, the download size is available at just under 70GB (68.75GB). However, the preloading has already started, so players can enjoy it as soon as it is available.

File sizes on other platforms are likely to be similar.

Fans of classic Gears multiplayer will enjoy the recently launched game, as it has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play.

The single-player campaign also made a return, with bonus chapters and all content from the Ultimate Edition, plus additional weapon skins.

A few fans will receive the game for free. Back in June, Xbox offered complimentary copies of Reloaded to players who already had the 2015 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.

Gears Of War Reloaded is available with refreshed visuals and smoother gameplay, and it is considered as a true return to the franchise’s roots. 

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers
One of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges ‘meditating on’ a lot as he emphasises self-love

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate
Alcaraz breaks silence on his new ‘fresh’ look ahead of US Open first-round match

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat
The American tennis player ended her US Open journey due to nerves as she loses four sets in a row

Angela Mortimer Barrett, longest-surviving Wimbledon champion dies at 93

Angela Mortimer Barrett, longest-surviving Wimbledon champion dies at 93
Angela Mortimer Barrett was married to John Barret who was also a tennis player and commentator

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issued an apology to both Stuart Smith and the streaming platform Kick on behalf of his son

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post
Lamine Yamal was first rumoured to be dating 30-year-old influencer Fati Vazquez

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly getting ready for a high-profile wedding with his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

Medvedev hit with huge fine after losing cool during ‘real bad’ US Open loss

Medvedev hit with huge fine after losing cool during ‘real bad’ US Open loss
Daniil Medvedev bid for US Open title ended after chaotic clash with chair umpire

Eala ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Filipino to win Grand Slam match

Eala ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Filipino to win Grand Slam match
Alex Eala makes Grand Slam history after beating Clara Tauson at the US Open

Tommy Fleetwood secures first Tour title with FedEx Cup

Tommy Fleetwood secures first Tour title with FedEx Cup
The English golfer won his first PGA Tour victory after 164 PGA Tour starts

Man United told to 'grow up' as Fernandes blames referee for penalty miss

Man United told to 'grow up' as Fernandes blames referee for penalty miss
Manchester United vs Fulham match ended with a 1-1 draw with Rodrigo Muniz own goal and Emile Smith Rowe's equalizer