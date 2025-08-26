Home / Sports

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid 'difficult' F1 season

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges 'meditating on' a lot as he emphasises self-love

Lewis Hamilton penned an inspirational message on social media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Amid ongoing Formula One season challenges, the Ferrari driver emphasisesself-love as he “rests and recharges” before the new race.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the images from his much-needed holiday that helped him to rejuvenate for the upcoming races of the season.

Seven-time F1 World Champion wrote, “I’m always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge. There’s a lot I’ve been meditating on. Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally.”

“It’s so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others. We can’t look away. We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult,” he added.


The former Mercedes driver went on summer holidays after one of the worst performances of the 2025 season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Newsweek reported. 

Despite beginning the season with a maiden victory for Ferrari in the Shanghai Sprint race in China, the 40-year-old continued to struggle in his new team and to adapt to Ferrari's SF-25 F1 car.

Hamilton is currently on number six, behind his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, Mercedes driver George Russell, reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, and the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and 2025 number one Oscar Piastri.

