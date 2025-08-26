Home / Sports

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara played most of his matches under Virat Kohli's leadership

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement
Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Indian star Virat Kohli paid heartfelt tribute to veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara who recently announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Kohli took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 26 and shared a picture with his former batting partner, expressing his gratitude along with a heartfelt message.

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

He wrote, "Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless."

Pujara ended his iconic cricket career by announcing his retirement on Sunday, August 24.

Known as a Test match specialist, he played 103 Test matches and 5 One-Day International and became a key pillar of India's Team for nearly ten years.

The former cricketer last represented India in the 2023 World test Championship final but kept playing in domestic cricket and county cricket in England.

Announcing his retirement on social media, Pujara wrote, “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field — it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant."

He added, “But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!”

When Kohli replaced Dhoni as the Test captain in 2014/15, Pujara went on to play most of his matches under Kohli's leadership.

You Might Like:

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers
One of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features
The remastered Gears of War: Reloaded has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges ‘meditating on’ a lot as he emphasises self-love

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate
Alcaraz breaks silence on his new ‘fresh’ look ahead of US Open first-round match

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat
The American tennis player ended her US Open journey due to nerves as she loses four sets in a row

Angela Mortimer Barrett, longest-surviving Wimbledon champion dies at 93

Angela Mortimer Barrett, longest-surviving Wimbledon champion dies at 93
Angela Mortimer Barrett was married to John Barret who was also a tennis player and commentator

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issued an apology to both Stuart Smith and the streaming platform Kick on behalf of his son

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post
Lamine Yamal was first rumoured to be dating 30-year-old influencer Fati Vazquez

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly getting ready for a high-profile wedding with his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

Medvedev hit with huge fine after losing cool during ‘real bad’ US Open loss

Medvedev hit with huge fine after losing cool during ‘real bad’ US Open loss
Daniil Medvedev bid for US Open title ended after chaotic clash with chair umpire

Eala ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Filipino to win Grand Slam match

Eala ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Filipino to win Grand Slam match
Alex Eala makes Grand Slam history after beating Clara Tauson at the US Open