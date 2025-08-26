Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Indian star Virat Kohli paid heartfelt tribute to veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara who recently announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.
Kohli took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 26 and shared a picture with his former batting partner, expressing his gratitude along with a heartfelt message.
He wrote, "Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless."
Pujara ended his iconic cricket career by announcing his retirement on Sunday, August 24.
Known as a Test match specialist, he played 103 Test matches and 5 One-Day International and became a key pillar of India's Team for nearly ten years.
The former cricketer last represented India in the 2023 World test Championship final but kept playing in domestic cricket and county cricket in England.
Announcing his retirement on social media, Pujara wrote, “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field — it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant."
He added, “But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!”
When Kohli replaced Dhoni as the Test captain in 2014/15, Pujara went on to play most of his matches under Kohli's leadership.