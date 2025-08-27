Home / Sports

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

The New York Mets have called up No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong for MLB debut ahead of Miami Marlins game

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets
Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

The New York Mets have favoured Jonah Tong, a top pitching prospect, to be promoted for a thriller match against the Miami Marlins.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Met manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Jonah will mark his debut on Friday, August 29, after making only two starts at Triple-A Syracuse. 

The 22-year-old right-hander has dominated minor league hitters, striking out 377 in 247 2/3 career innings.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Tong is one of the top up-and-coming stars in the minors this season. The Canadian player has a 1.43 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 113⅔ innings, mostly in Double-A. 

With the most strikeouts in the minors, 40% of the batters who faced him got struck out by him. That is tops among the 154 minor leaguers with at least 100 innings.

The Mets added a sixth starter in the rotation to give regular members an extra day of rest, as they have 16 continuous games.

Depending on Tong's performance, he could stick with the major league club down the stretch.

The decision came soon after the Mets brought up touted pitcher Nolan McLean from Syracuse, who made his debut against Seattle on August 16.

Notably, the New York Mets currently hold the third National League wild card spot at 70-61. They have a 2½ game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for a postseason spot with 31 games remaining.

You Might Like:

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement
Cheteshwar Pujara played most of his matches under Virat Kohli's leadership

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback

Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers
One of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on PS5 with compelling features
The remastered Gears of War: Reloaded has plenty of exhilarating content in store to provide fun along with co-op play

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season

Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Dutch GP amid ‘difficult’ F1 season
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges ‘meditating on’ a lot as he emphasises self-love

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate

Carlos Alcaraz's ‘terrible’ haircut before US Open match sparks debate
Alcaraz breaks silence on his new ‘fresh’ look ahead of US Open first-round match

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat

Madison Keys faces early exit from US Open after first-round defeat
The American tennis player ended her US Open journey due to nerves as she loses four sets in a row

Angela Mortimer Barrett, longest-surviving Wimbledon champion dies at 93

Angela Mortimer Barrett, longest-surviving Wimbledon champion dies at 93
Angela Mortimer Barrett was married to John Barret who was also a tennis player and commentator

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issued an apology to both Stuart Smith and the streaming platform Kick on behalf of his son

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post
Lamine Yamal was first rumoured to be dating 30-year-old influencer Fati Vazquez

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly getting ready for a high-profile wedding with his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez