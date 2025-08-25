Home / Sports

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issued an apology to both Stuart Smith and the streaming platform Kick on behalf of his son

Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers
Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers

The event organizers recently condemned the shocking incident involving the former UFC Champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son at a California wrestling event.

They described the incident as "reprehensible" and added that the apparent attack by Raja Jackson "never should have occurred," as per BBC Sports.

The incident has drawn widespread attention after Jackson's son Raja Jackson was seen striking the wrestler repeatedly before he collapsed unconscious.

Raja was supposed to wrestle Stuart Smith also known as Syko Stu at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event streamed live on Kick but during the event Smith struck Jackson on the head outside the venue.

Later, while Smith was wrestling someone else, Jackson entered the ring, lifted him and slammed him onto the mat, seemingly knocking him unconscious.

Video shows Raja continuing to hit Smith multiple times before other wrestlers intervened and stopped him.

Knokx Pro Wrestling said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well-being."

"In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans," it added.

Earlier, Jackson issued an apology to both Stuart Smith and the streaming platform Kick on behalf of his son.

On the other hand, Smith's brother reported that he was in critical condition but his health was stable.

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post

Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post
Lamine Yamal was first rumoured to be dating 30-year-old influencer Fati Vazquez

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly getting ready for a high-profile wedding with his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

Medvedev hit with huge fine after losing cool during ‘real bad’ US Open loss

Medvedev hit with huge fine after losing cool during ‘real bad’ US Open loss
Daniil Medvedev bid for US Open title ended after chaotic clash with chair umpire

Eala ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Filipino to win Grand Slam match

Eala ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Filipino to win Grand Slam match
Alex Eala makes Grand Slam history after beating Clara Tauson at the US Open

Tommy Fleetwood secures first Tour title with FedEx Cup

Tommy Fleetwood secures first Tour title with FedEx Cup
The English golfer won his first PGA Tour victory after 164 PGA Tour starts

Man United told to 'grow up' as Fernandes blames referee for penalty miss

Man United told to 'grow up' as Fernandes blames referee for penalty miss
Manchester United vs Fulham match ended with a 1-1 draw with Rodrigo Muniz own goal and Emile Smith Rowe's equalizer

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant signed card fetches astonishing sum at auction

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant signed card fetches astonishing sum at auction
An anonymous bidder broke all records in sports collectable card history with a mind-boggling final bid

Emma Raducanu advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Emma Raducanu advances to US Open second round with dominant victory
Emma Raducanu won her first-round at the US Open under the guidance of new coach Francisco Roig

Ex-England and Spurs star Andy Sinton recovering after heart attack

Ex-England and Spurs star Andy Sinton recovering after heart attack
Andy Sinton played for QPR between 1989 and 1993, and successfully achieved 12 England caps

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issues apology after son’s shocking wrestling incident

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issues apology after son’s shocking wrestling incident
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson said his son had recently suffered a concussion during training

Cristiano Ronaldo hits another historic milestone with remarkable record

Cristiano Ronaldo hits another historic milestone with remarkable record
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 939 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals

Max Verstappen opens up on racing in wet conditions: ‘Big accidents’

Max Verstappen opens up on racing in wet conditions: ‘Big accidents’
Red Bull driver Verstappen demands a balance between safety and acing in wet conditions