Raja Jackson’s attack at wrestling event labeled ‘reprehensible’ by organizers

The event organizers recently condemned the shocking incident involving the former UFC Champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son at a California wrestling event.
They described the incident as "reprehensible" and added that the apparent attack by Raja Jackson "never should have occurred," as per BBC Sports.
The incident has drawn widespread attention after Jackson's son Raja Jackson was seen striking the wrestler repeatedly before he collapsed unconscious.
Raja was supposed to wrestle Stuart Smith also known as Syko Stu at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event streamed live on Kick but during the event Smith struck Jackson on the head outside the venue.
Later, while Smith was wrestling someone else, Jackson entered the ring, lifted him and slammed him onto the mat, seemingly knocking him unconscious.
Video shows Raja continuing to hit Smith multiple times before other wrestlers intervened and stopped him.
Knokx Pro Wrestling said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well-being."
"In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans," it added.
Earlier, Jackson issued an apology to both Stuart Smith and the streaming platform Kick on behalf of his son.
On the other hand, Smith's brother reported that he was in critical condition but his health was stable.