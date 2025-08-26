Home / Sports

Angela Mortimer Barrett, longest-surviving Wimbledon champion dies at 93

Angela Mortimer Barrett was married to John Barret who was also a tennis player and commentator

Angela Mortimer Barrett, the longest surviving Wimbledon women's singles champion died at the age of 93 on Monday, August 25.

Mortimer Barrett, who was partially deaf, won major tennis titles including the 1955 French Championships, the 1955 Wimbledon women’s doubles with Anne Shilcock, the 1958 Australian Championships and the 1961 Wimbledon singles title.

Mortimer Barrett who retied in 1967 was married to John Barret who was also a tennis player and commentator.

She was honoured by being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 1993 and was also awarded an MBE in 1967 for services to tennis.

On the passing of the tennis legend, Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, said Mortimer Barrett will be remembered "for her determination and extraordinary dedication," as per BBC Sports.

"On behalf of everyone at the All England Club, I offer my sincere condolences to Angela's husband, John; their children, Michael and Sarah Jane; grandchildren, family and friends," Jevans added.

WTA stated that Mortimer Barrett and her husband who joined her in the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014 are one of only two married couples inducted for their own individual achievements, with the other couple being Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf.

