Cristiano Ronaldo boosts Saudi Pro League with high-profile transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing key role in attracting international football stars to the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.
The first new signing, reportedly made with Ronaldo's help, is his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix, who joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.
Now reports revealed that one of Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates might soon join Al Ittihad in a record-setting transfer deal.
Al Ittihad made a formal offer of €63 million plus 10% of future transfer profits to Porto for 18-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Mora.
However, Porto rejected the bid, viewing Mora as a major player for the club and an important part of Portugal's football future.
As per the reports, Porto will only let Mora leave if a club pays his €70 million release clause, slightly higher than Al Ittihad’s offer.
Mora is reportedly interested in the move and there are lots of rumours that a transfer to Saudi Arabia might happen soon.
Earlier reports suggested that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering selling Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr along with three other teams including Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal.
This move is part of the fund's strategy to reduce expenses after spending heavily to promote the Saudi Pro League in the recent years.