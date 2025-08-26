Cadillac F1 Signs Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas for 2026 Comeback

Home / Sports

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport

Cadillac has officially signed Grand Prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottasbff.

The American team, supported by General Motors and led by former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon, will become the 11th F1 team on the grid starting next season.

The company’s president, Mark Reuss, said the choice was made because of their valuable F1 experience and records of winning races and finishing on the podium.

He described the choice of Bottas and Perez as "a really good winning combination," as per BBC Sports.

Both the players will rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 after spending this year out of the sport as their contracts were not renewed at the end of 2024.

After the signing, Bottas expressed, "This isn't just a racing project; it's a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid."

Meanwhile, Perez said, "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. To help bring such a fantastic company to F1 is a huge responsibility, one I'm confident of taking on."

Bottas had a successful time with Mercedes, winning 10 races and securing 20 pole positions while partnering Lewis Hamilton from 2017 to 2021, before his last season with Sauber in 2024.

While, Perez has achieved six race wins in his career, five with Red Bull from 2021 to 2024 and one with Racing Point in 2020, the team now called Aston Martin.

Red Bull then terminated Perez’s contract before it was supposed to end, as they felt he had not demonstrated the ability to reliably back up Max Verstappen in races.

