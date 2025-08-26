Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advanced to the US Open second round on Tuesday, August 26 with dominant performance.
World number two easily defeated Colombia’s Emiliana Arango with scores of 6-1 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2012 to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.
Not only this, she is the first player since Agnieszka Radwanska to reach the second round in 24 women's singles Grand Slam tournament in a row.
Both players won their first service games but the Polish player then got into a strong rhythm, winning five consecutive game to take the lead.
Swiatek kept playing strongly in the second set, taking the first game by breaking her opponent's serve.
Arango then tried to fought back but could't maintain the momentum as Swiatek broke her serve again and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, Swiatek expressed, "It felt great - first matches are not easy to get used to the rhythm and it was a solid match. I am happy that I wasn't trying to overpower and I was solid," as per BBC Sports.
Swiatek will now face the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens, ranked 66 in the world, in the second round.