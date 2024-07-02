UK general elections: Lib Dem’s Ed Davy bungee jumps for vote plea

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took a step into the final week of the election with a daring stunt of a ‘bungee jump,’ asking citizens to vote for his party.
According to BBC, Davey dived head-first in a bid to encourage voters to support Lib Dem on July 4.
The political leader was filmed shouting, “Vote Liberal Democrat. Do something you have never done before… Take a risk, take a plunge.”
Speaking to the reporters after the latest stunt, Davey told reporters, “I've never done that before. I'm asking people to do something many people have never done before, which is vote Liberal Democrat this coming Thursday.”
He further added, “So, take the plunge. Vote for health and care, which is our top priority unlike everyone else, vote for a proper economic policy, vote to end the sewage scandal; and vote for action on climate change."
He has performed similar stunts, including rollercoaster rides and paddleboard falls, to capture voters and media attention.
Davey, while sharing the video of his bungee jump on Instagram, wrote, “A lot of people are on the cusp of doing something they’ve never done before—taking a leap of faith and voting Liberal Democrat... so I decided to do something I’d never done before too.”
Internet users also encouraged him for his daring stunt and called him ‘brave,’ ‘legend’ and ‘bird of liberty.’
The Lib Dems vowed to reclaim their position as the third-largest political party in Britain on election day.