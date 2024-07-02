Sports

ICC confirms Pakistan's spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor performance

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed Pakistan’s qualification for the next edition of the mega-event T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

As per ICC, in the next edition, there will be 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The first two spots have been given to the hosts, India and Sri Lanka.

The next 10 spots are given to the Super Eight qualifiers in the 2024 edition., which means Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies, and the USA all secured places in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Moreover, the ICC gave the remaining three spots to Pakistan, New Zealand, and Ireland, despite missing out on the Super Eight.

The cricket council said that all three countries 'secured their place at the next edition due to their T20 ranking: New Zealand at number 6, Pakistan at number 7, and Ireland at number 11.

The rest of the eight teams will be decided by regional qualifiers, with Africa, Asia, and Europe having two qualification spots and the Americas and East Asia Pacific regions having one spot each.

