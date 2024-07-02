Sci-Tech

Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism

Meta acknowledged that the previous label did not meet people's expectations and often lacked context

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Meta replaces Made With AI label with AI Info amid user criticism
Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism

Meta has updated its artificial intelligence (AI) content detection label from "Made with AI" to "AI Info."

As per multiple outlets, this change comes after several Instagram influencers and photographers criticized the platform for incorrectly labeling their original posts as AI-generated.

In a post, Meta acknowledged that the previous label did not meet people's expectations and often lacked context.

The company hopes the new label will reduce confusion and provide better information about images and videos edited using AI tools.

Meta stated that posts will no longer be tagged as "Made with AI" and will now carry the "AI Info" label.

This label will continue to be applied to posts with even minor AI edits.

While, some users have already seen the new label, it may take a few days for it to become visible to all users.

Users can click on the AI label to get more context, where a pop-up explains, "Generative AI may have been used to create or edit content in this post," and provides information about generative AI for those unfamiliar with the technology.

Moreover, Meta uses industry-standard indicators, such as those from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC), to detect AI-generated content.

The company plans to keep improving its AI labelling process in collaboration with others in the industry.

However, many AI-generated images still go undetected by Meta's tools.

Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism

Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism
Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’

Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns

Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss

Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss

Sci-Tech News

Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Here’s all you need to know about World UFO Day
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Hundreds of space rocks hit Mars each year, research
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Apple explores new 'battery replacement technology' for future iPhones
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Japanese scientists attach ‘living skin’ to robot faces for realistic expressions
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Tesla claims Elon Musk won 'legal battle' over $56 billion pay package
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Elon Musk's SpaceX to deorbit ISS in 'multi-million dollar' NASA contract
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues