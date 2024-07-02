Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism

Meta has updated its artificial intelligence (AI) content detection label from "Made with AI" to "AI Info."
As per multiple outlets, this change comes after several Instagram influencers and photographers criticized the platform for incorrectly labeling their original posts as AI-generated.
In a post, Meta acknowledged that the previous label did not meet people's expectations and often lacked context.
The company hopes the new label will reduce confusion and provide better information about images and videos edited using AI tools.
Meta stated that posts will no longer be tagged as "Made with AI" and will now carry the "AI Info" label.
This label will continue to be applied to posts with even minor AI edits.
While, some users have already seen the new label, it may take a few days for it to become visible to all users.
Users can click on the AI label to get more context, where a pop-up explains, "Generative AI may have been used to create or edit content in this post," and provides information about generative AI for those unfamiliar with the technology.
Moreover, Meta uses industry-standard indicators, such as those from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC), to detect AI-generated content.
The company plans to keep improving its AI labelling process in collaboration with others in the industry.
However, many AI-generated images still go undetected by Meta's tools.