Joe Biden admits falling asleep on stage during debate with Trump

Joe Biden blames his jet leg for his disappointing performance in the first debate with Donald Trump

  • July 03, 2024
US President Joe Biden has blamed Jet Leg for his poor performance in the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump last week.

According to BBC, the Democrat's candidate for the presidency appeared to struggle while responding to the opponent during the debate on June 27.

Biden was under criticism for his unsatisfactory performance during the debate, and people, especially Democrats, also asked him to pull out of the presidential race.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett stated on July 2, “I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

After almost a week, Biden has finally opened up about his performance in the debate.

Biden, while speaking at a private fundraiser in Virginia on Tuesday, said, “I didn’t have my best night, but the fact is that, you know, I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through around 100 time zones... before ... the debate.”

He admits, “(I) didn’t listen to my staff and came back and nearly fell asleep on stage. That’s no excuse, but it is an explanation.”

Moreover, as per ABC News, Biden also apologised for his performance.

