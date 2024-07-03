Elon Musk responds to young customers’ Tesla screen complaints

Elon Musk, in a heartwarming gesture, responded to the complaint of the young girl from China.
The little girl named Molly complained to the Tesla owner about the issues that appeared on her Tesla vehicle screen while drawing, reported NDTV.
Molly says in the clip, "Hello, Mr. Musk. I am Molly, from China. I have a question about your car. When I draw a picture, sometimes the lines disappear like this. You see it? So, can you fix it? Thank you."
The video clip was shared on the billionaires’ social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The video got Tesla CEO attention, and he responded to the video and said, "Sure."
The video got a million views and more than 14,000 likes on the platform. Users also reacted to the video and appreciated Musk's reply to the young girl.
A user wrote, “That's awesome. Thank you for sharing this bug with us all. It's great to see Elon responding,” while the other wrote, “Well, that's the cutest thing I've seen today. I wish Molly from China the best of luck in her further testing.”