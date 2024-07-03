Sci-Tech

Elon Musk responds to young customers’ Tesla screen complaints

Elon Musk assured the young girl to resolve the issue with the Tesla car’s screen

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024


Elon Musk, in a heartwarming gesture, responded to the complaint of the young girl from China.

The little girl named Molly complained to the Tesla owner about the issues that appeared on her Tesla vehicle screen while drawing, reported NDTV.

Molly says in the clip, "Hello, Mr. Musk. I am Molly, from China. I have a question about your car. When I draw a picture, sometimes the lines disappear like this. You see it? So, can you fix it? Thank you."

The video clip was shared on the billionaires’ social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The video got Tesla CEO attention, and he responded to the video and said, "Sure."

The video got a million views and more than 14,000 likes on the platform. Users also reacted to the video and appreciated Musk's reply to the young girl.

A user wrote, “That's awesome. Thank you for sharing this bug with us all. It's great to see Elon responding,” while the other wrote, “Well, that's the cutest thing I've seen today. I wish Molly from China the best of luck in her further testing.”

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively
Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record

Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Sci-Tech News

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Here’s all you need to know about World UFO Day
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Hundreds of space rocks hit Mars each year, research
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Apple explores new 'battery replacement technology' for future iPhones
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Japanese scientists attach ‘living skin’ to robot faces for realistic expressions
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Tesla claims Elon Musk won 'legal battle' over $56 billion pay package
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Elon Musk's SpaceX to deorbit ISS in 'multi-million dollar' NASA contract
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators