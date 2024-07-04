Bollywood

Hina Khan’s mom gets emotional with her bold decision amid cancer battle

Hina Khan decided to cut off her hair before starting chemotherapy after breast cancer diagnosis

  • July 04, 2024


Hina Khan’s bold decision to cut off her hair made her feel “liberated” but at the same time it made her mother very emotional.

The renowned actress, who’s currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, posted a video clip of cutting her hair shorter before they start falling off due to chemotherapy on Instagram.

In the viral clip, Hina can be seen sitting in front of the mirror as her friend braided her hair.

Her mother can be heard crying as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star consoled her, "Ro nahi (Don't cry) please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho (It's hair, don't you cut it)?"

Hina was the first one to cut her hair before her pal gave her a new haircut.

She penned, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions."

Hina also gave a strong message to her followers in the shared clip.

