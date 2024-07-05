Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Virat Kohli has surprisingly moved ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings.
As per NDTV sports, this comes after India's victory over South Africa in the final, following which both players announced their retirements from T20 International cricket.
Kohli played a key role in the final, scoring 151 runs during the tournament, which helped him reach the 40th position in the ICC T20I batter rankings.
He also jumped to 79th place in the all-rounder rankings, while Jadeja ended up in 86th.
This change has surprised many fans because Kohli hasn't bowled in recent years, unlike Jadeja, who is known for his all-round abilities.
In the T20 World Cup 2024, Jadeja had a quieter performance with just 35 runs and one wicket.
Kohli's career bowling stats show 4 wickets in 13 innings with an average of 51 and an economy rate of 8.05.
Jadeja, however, has taken 54 wickets in 71 innings, with an average of 29.85 and an economy of 7.13.
Kohli's impressive batting record includes 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, while Jadeja has scored 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 127.16.
The retirements of Kohli and Jadeja mark the end of an important chapter in Indian T20I cricket.