Queen’s 2025: Tatjana Maria advances to final with surprising victory over Madison Keys

Maria had lost nine matches in a row before this tournament but still managed to reached the final

  Web Desk
German tennis star Tatjana Maria successfully made it to the final of the Queen's tournament on Saturday, June 14.

The mother-of-two shocked everyone by defeating the current Australian Open champion Madison Keys with scores of 6-3, 7-6.

After winning the match, Maria celebrated joyfully by raising her arms and running to her husband and elder daughter Charlotte.

Meanwhile, her younger daughter Cecilia was peacefully sleeping in her stroller.

Tatjana Maria calls it a dream come true moment after reaching the final with heartfelt celebration:

After winning the match, Maria happily wrote “OMG finals” with a smiley face on the camera lens.

Then, while speaking to the crowd, she expressed her joy and surprise by saying, “I cannot believe it, it's a dream come true," as per BBC Sports.

The player continued, "It's amazing to play in front of you all, such a special place. I could not wish for a better tournament to be in the final and I'm so proud."

"I love to be here with my family, my team. It makes it so special that we live this dream together," she added.

Maria had lost nine matches in a row before this tournament but still managed to beat three of the top 20 ranked players and reached the final.

What's next for Tatjana Maria?

She will now play against either Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen or the 8th-seeded American Amanda Anisimova in the final match.

