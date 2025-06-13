Cristiano Ronaldo achieves major career milestone outside football world

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the Global Brand Ambassador for the Esports World Cup (ECW).
The player took to his social media accounts to share the information with a photo in which he proudly poses as the Global Ambassador for the EWC against a golden backdrop.
Ronaldo wrote, “I’m proud to join the Esports World Cup as Global Ambassador - standing with esports athletes who rise above and inspire the next generation.”
Meanwhile, Ralf Reichert, CEO of the EWC said in a statement, "Cristiano Ronaldo connects generations, from lifelong football fans to today's emerging competitors.
"His pursuit of greatness reflects the spirit of the Esports World Cup - the biggest stage for the best players," he added.
This is not the first time Ronaldo has involved in esports. In the past, he was an ambassador for Konami's football video game Pro Evolution Soccer and also supported another Japanese football game called UFL.
In March 2025, he announced that he will appear as a playable character in a popular Japanese fighting game called Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which is also one of the games featured in the ECW.
When will the ECW 2025 take place and what's the prize money?
The ECW will include 2,000 top-players and 200 teams from over 100 different games.
The total prize money for the event will be over $70 million, which is also the biggest prize amount ever in esports history.
The 2025 edition of the Esports World Cup is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 8 to 21.