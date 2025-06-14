David Beckham ‘emotional’ after receiving knighthood from King Charles

David Beckham felt “emotional” and “proud” after receiving the “truly humbling” honour from King Charles.
According to Sky News, the former England captain was made a knight in the King's Birthday Honours alongside Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey.
Meanwhile, singer and actress Elaine Paige, novelist Pat Baker, and former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt were awarded damehoods. Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman and darts stars Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will get MBEs.
Beckham, who was made an OBE in 2003, was close to knighthood in 2014 but was disqualified after an alleged involvement in a tax avoidance scheme brought to light by HM Customs and Revenue.
‘Truly humble’ and ‘proud’ Sir David:
After finally becoming Sir David following a long wait, the 50-year-old told PA, “Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.”
He called playing and captaining for England the greatest privilege of his career and “literally a boyhood dream come true”, adding that he has been fortunate enough to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.
“I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do, and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. It will take a little while for the news to sink in, but I’m immensely proud, and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family,” the Inter Miami president added.
Beckham was honoured with the knighthood for his services to sport and charity.
Manchester United celebrates David Beckham's new milestone:
Manchester United also paid tribute to its former star Beckham after he received knighthood from the British monarch to become Sir David.
Taking to Instagram, the club wrote, “A Knight of the Realm. Massive congratulations from everyone at United on this special achievement, @DavidBeckham — you truly deserve this.”
Manchester United also shared a picture of a special jersey featuring Beckham's iconic number 7, now with “Sir David” featured on it to celebrate his knighthood.
Beckham, who joined Man United in 1992, won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Charity Shields, the Intercontinental Cup and the Champions League during his time at the club. He was also a part of the club's historic Treble winners in 1999.