Leclerc feels confident despite 'very stupid' crash ahead of Canadian GP

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Charles Leclerc does not feel he is on the back foot after missing most of Friday practice ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Just 15 minutes into the opening session of the weekend, Leclerc collided with the barrier on the exit of Turn 3 after locking up and running across the grass.

The significance of the impact meant he cracked his chassis, ruling him out of the second practice session later in the day.

Leclerc issued an apology to the Ferrari squad as he described the “very stupid” incident from behind the wheel.

Leclerc said, “First of well, I felt sorry for the whole team. That's never something you want. It was a very stupid crash – I had a lock-up, I thought I would make the corner. I knew I would go in the grass, but I thought that was enough to not touch the wall.”

“Unfortunately, when I then ended up in the grass, I understood that there was no room anymore. It’s just a misjudgment, but a misjudgment that cost a lot. The way the wheel has touched the chassis basically cracked the chassis, and we cannot use two chassis on the same day, so that meant basically the whole day not in the car,” he added.

Leclerc has just nine laps to his name ahead of final practice and is playing catch-up to the rest of the field.

