Jannik Sinner opens up about ‘sleepless nights’ after French Open loss

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner lost the French Open finals to Carlos Alcaraz after a thrilling showdown

Jannik Sinner recently confessed to losing sleep over his heartbreaking defeat at the hands of rival Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 French Open men's singles final.

The Italian also credited his loved ones for supporting him in the aftermath of the memorable five-hour-29-minute contest.

Sinner won the first two sets against Alcaraz to put himself in pole position for a maiden title triumph at Roland Garros.

However, the defending French Open champion had other ideas, as he went blow for blow with the hard-hitting Italian and managed to stay alive in the thrilling showdown by winning the third set.

He said, "I think that for me to play another tournament is positive, because every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court. Therefore, it is great that I can be here in Halle. But yes, I've already had a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better."

“My family stand behind me, and my friends. That is the most important thing for me. Tennis is important in my life, but nevertheless, family and friends are more important. Nonetheless, I often think about the match,” he added.

Sinner, despite his seeming invincibility on the ATP Tour, has now lost five times in a row to Alcaraz.

