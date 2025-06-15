Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo treats himself with well-deserved relaxation after big win

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to continue playing with his current club Al Nassr for the 2025/26 season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally taken some time out for himself after recently winning the UEFA Nations League against Spain for the second time

Ronaldo took to his Instagram stories and posted a selfie showing himself inside a wooden sauna, smiling broadly and looking relaxed.

In the picture, open door of the sauna can be seen behind him, showing a clean and modern spa area with a small pool glowing blue. He captioned the photo, "Sauna time."

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Esports World Cup as Global Ambassador:

Before this, CR7 had shared another delightful update with his fans as he became the Global Brand Ambassador for the Esports World Cup (ECW).

The player took to his social media accounts to share the information with a photo in which he proudly poses as the Global Ambassador for the EWC against a golden backdrop.

Ronaldo wrote, “I’m proud to join the Esports World Cup as Global Ambassador - standing with esports athletes who rise above and inspire the next generation.”

This is not the first time Ronaldo has involved in esports. In the past, he was an ambassador for Konami's football video game Pro Evolution Soccer and also supported another Japanese football game called UFL.

In March 2025, he announced that he will appear as a playable character in a popular Japanese fighting game called Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which is also one of the games featured in the ECW.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Portuguese legend is focused on ending his career on hight note as Ronaldo has decided to continue playing with his current club Al Nassr for the 2025/26 season.

