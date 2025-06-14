Emma Raducanu withdraws from Berlin Open amid back injury concerns

Emma Raducanu has decided not to take part in the Berlin Open this week after her semi-final defeat at Queen's.
She was supposed to take part in the WTA 500 tennis tournament as she was given a wildcard entry to join.
The 22-year-old made this decision so that she can continue taking care of her back problem which she has been dealing since she played in the Strasbourg tournament last month.
Raducanu, who will become the British number one again on Monday, shared, "It's been lingering for the last few weeks, and I have had back issues before. It's just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it," as per BBC Sports.
"I need to let the back rest. [It] needs proper and careful management," she added.
During her quarter-final match against Zheng Qinwen at Queen's on Friday, June 13, she had to take a medical break for treatment for her back.
Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff among top players playing in Berlin:
The Berlin tournament, which she is now skipping includes nine of the top 10 female tennis players in the world including, Aryna Sabalenka and the recent French Open winner Coco Gauff.
While, Iga Swiatek is also not participating as she is experiencing pain in her shoulder.
Emma Raducanu plans to compete at Eastbourne:
On the other hand, Raducanu's team has confirmed that she still plans to play Eastbourne tennis tournament starting June 23.