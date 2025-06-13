Angel Reese and teammate Copper's social media feud explodes into personal attacks

Angel Reese and her teammate Kahleah Copper's playful exchange on social media soon turned into a more serious and public argument.
All this situation began with a friendly tweet from Copper to Reese saying, "@Reese10Angel just miss me.. I’ll be in Chicago soon."
But situation turned around and Reese answered in a more serious and annoyed tone, saying, “Nah, can we meet outside of the workplace? damn.”
Then Copper replied, “Lol you actually replied smarta**ssss!! And don’t even start making up stuff on the net I’m not playing wit youuuuuu."
Reese, then continued the argument and made things more intense by replying, "You right. IM STILL OFF YOU.”
This suggest that the tension between them didn't just start now as it had already been building for a while.
Reese also responded to an older tweet from June 8 where Copper had made a light joke involving another player.
She said, "Oh yeah i forgot to reply to this too… you been acting real shady since unrivaled too. you didn’t even want to speak in phoenix and had to facetime me after smh.”
Not only this, the argument between both the player became so intense that they even started making personal comments.
After Copper posted, "Cheating on my eyebrow lady, pray for me yall," Reese harshly replied, "I hope she mess them up. thank ya."
Angel Reese shuts down critics after winning BET Sportswoman of the Year Award:
Reese recently won the 2025 BET Sportswoman of the Year Award but after winning, she further faced crticism.
But, instead of letting the negativity affect her, she ignored the criticism and confidently said, “It’s great. Obviously, this is my third one. Obviously, it really meant something to other people today ’cause it’s me. I don’t care about anything else."
She added, "People would die and kill to have this job, being able to play with the best players in the world means a lot to me. I put my all in this sh*t. I do.”