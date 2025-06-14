Messi Inter Miami set for Club World Cup opener vs Al Ahly: Predicted lineup

Sports

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami is all set to play its FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Ahly.

According to AS, after a long wait, Inter Miami is finally going to play in its first-ever FIFA Club World Cup that is featuring a new format with 32 teams this year.

In the first match of the mega event, the American professional soccer club will face Egyptian Premier League powerhouse on Saturday, June 14, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano, talking about the possible line-up of the historic match, said, “Regarding Jordi Alba, Yannick, and Gonzalo, they won't be available for this match. I don't know if all three will be available for the second match, but at least one or two of them will probably be available.”

“We've had injuries that have weakened us as a group, not as a team, because the team have suffered injuries throughout the season, but the guys who have been called up have always performed well, and that gives us some peace of mind,” he added.

Inter Miami's predicted line-up for the Club World Cup opener:

The possible Inter Miami lineup against Al Ahly includes Oscar Ustari, Noah Allen, David Martínez, Falcón, Chelo Weigandt, Telasco Segovia, Sergio Busquets, Cremaschi, Tadeo Allende, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami president and co-owner who recently received the prestigious honour of knighthood from King Charles also expressed his excitement for the debut FIFA Club World Cup match.

Taking to Instagram, Sir David wrote, “Last session ahead of tomorrow’s big opener in Miami.”


Notably, Inter Miami qualified for the Club World Cup after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, becoming the best team throughout the MLS regular season.

