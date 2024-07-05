King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

King Charles officially appointed Sir Keir Starmer as the new UK Prime Minister on Friday, July 5.
Buckingham Palace released a statement, noting, "The King received in Audience The Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration. Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."
This appointment marks the King’s first elected prime minister and the first political party change in 14 years.
Sir Keir, who secured a significant majority in the 2024 General Election, met the King at Buckingham Palace shortly before noon.
Before this, outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murphy, met with King Charles around 11am local time.
They were greeted by an equerry and the King’s private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.
Sunak had a private audience with the King in the Private Audience Room, where he resigned and recommended Sir Keir to form a new Government.
After the meeting, Sunak and his wife departed privately.
Afterwards, Sir Keir and his wife Victoria arrived at Buckingham Palace in the same manner as Sunak.
They were greeted by Sir Clive Alderton and Commander William Thornton before Sir Keir’s private audience with the King.
During this audience, the King invited Sir Keir to form a new Government.
The tradition of "kissing hands" has been replaced by a bow from the new Prime Minister.
This marks King Charles’ third time appointing a Prime Minister since he ascended the throne in September 2022, following Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.