Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker sends Argentinian fans into a frenzy by bringing out her sons Milan and Sasha on stage

  • By Sidra Khan
Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert
Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert

While the whole world swoons over Shakira’s voice, it was her sons who stole the show in Argentina with their incredible vocals.

During her latest show of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Argentina, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker brought her sons Milan and Sasha on stage, sparking a buzz in the audience.

Joining their iconic singer mom on stage, Milan and Sasha delivered their first performance on Acróstico – their 2024 song with Shakira from her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 10, the Waka Waka crooner reflected on the thrilling night, calling the experience “magical.”

“Buenos Aires, thank you for this moment that will last us forever. It was magical to sing with my children and watch them bring out the music they carry inside, while watching whole families also sing and hug!” she penned.

The post also featured a three-slide gallery, including two photos and a video, showing the Colombian singer captivating the crowd with her boys.

Fans’ reactions:

Just like her show, Shakira’s post also garnered immense love and heartfelt reactions from her fans.

“What a beautiful moment! Forever in our hearts!” wrote one.

A second sweetly added, “The Queen And The Princes!!!”

“Sasha has very good stage presence,” praised a third.

Meanwhile, one more gushed, “WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!”

Shakira children:

Shakira shares two sons with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué – Milan Piqué Mebarak and Sasha Piqué Mebarak.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship
Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post
Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence

Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence
D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation

D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation
Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film
‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release
Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss
‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC

Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC
Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Latest News

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding
King Willem, Queen Máxima to host Finland Presidential Couple for State Visit

King Willem, Queen Máxima to host Finland Presidential Couple for State Visit
Princess Anne, Sir Timothy ignite buzz by dropping royal titles on key note

Princess Anne, Sir Timothy ignite buzz by dropping royal titles on key note
Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post