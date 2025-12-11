Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert

While the whole world swoons over Shakira’s voice, it was her sons who stole the show in Argentina with their incredible vocals.
During her latest show of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Argentina, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker brought her sons Milan and Sasha on stage, sparking a buzz in the audience.
Joining their iconic singer mom on stage, Milan and Sasha delivered their first performance on Acróstico – their 2024 song with Shakira from her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 10, the Waka Waka crooner reflected on the thrilling night, calling the experience “magical.”
“Buenos Aires, thank you for this moment that will last us forever. It was magical to sing with my children and watch them bring out the music they carry inside, while watching whole families also sing and hug!” she penned.
The post also featured a three-slide gallery, including two photos and a video, showing the Colombian singer captivating the crowd with her boys.
Fans’ reactions:
Just like her show, Shakira’s post also garnered immense love and heartfelt reactions from her fans.
“What a beautiful moment! Forever in our hearts!” wrote one.
A second sweetly added, “The Queen And The Princes!!!”
“Sasha has very good stage presence,” praised a third.
Meanwhile, one more gushed, “WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!”
Shakira children:
Shakira shares two sons with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué – Milan Piqué Mebarak and Sasha Piqué Mebarak.