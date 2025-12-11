Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado , will do her best to return to Venezuela to end the "tyranny" in the country.
According to France24, Machado made her first public comments after 11 months of hiding on Thursday as she seized the spotlight in Oslo after her daughter receive her Noble Peace Prize.
Machado, who vanished in January after challenging the rule of President Nicolas Maduro, first emerged on a hotel balcony in the Norwegian capital to cheering supporters early Thursday after an escape from Venezuela shrouded in mystery.
At a press conference, she thanked those who "risked their lives" to get her to Oslo. It was unclear how she made her way to Norway, or how she will return after Venezuela said it would consider her a fugitive if she left the country.
Earlier, Machado told reporters outside the Norwegian parliament that she would do her "best" to go back.
"I came to receive the prize on behalf of the Venezuelan people and I will take it back to Venezuela at the correct moment," she said.
"I will not say when that is or how it's going to be," she added, but said she wanted "to end with this tyranny very soon and have a free Venezuela."