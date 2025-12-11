Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares surprising post with Benny Blanco after Golden Globes nod

Selena Gomez shares intimate pre-Christmas photo dump with Benny Blanco

  • By Riba Shaikh
Selena Gomez shares surprising post with Benny Blanco after Golden Globes nod
Selena Gomez shares surprising post with Benny Blanco after Golden Globes nod

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dive deep in love ahead of their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Just a few days after offering a look into her festive preps in a delightful times lapse video – which featured the newly married couple decorating a Christmas tree, Selena has shared new set of photos with her husband.

In the first photo, The Only Murders In the Building actress was seen affectionately resting her head on Benny's arm, as he planted a kiss on her forehead.

Next in line was a solo picture of Selena posing with a maple leaf covering her face.

You Might Like:

While other photos in the series offered a glimpse into the Calm Down hitmaker and Benny's bond after marriage.

This update came just days after Selena Gomez received Best Actress nomination for her performance in comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez - who dated for almost one and a half year got engaged in December of 2024 and tied the knot in September this year.

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz

Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours
Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce
Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert

Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship
Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post
Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence

Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence
D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation

D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation
Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Latest News

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie to debut in new Netflix show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie to debut in new Netflix show?