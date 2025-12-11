Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dive deep in love ahead of their first Christmas together as a married couple.
Just a few days after offering a look into her festive preps in a delightful times lapse video – which featured the newly married couple decorating a Christmas tree, Selena has shared new set of photos with her husband.
In the first photo, The Only Murders In the Building actress was seen affectionately resting her head on Benny's arm, as he planted a kiss on her forehead.
Next in line was a solo picture of Selena posing with a maple leaf covering her face.
While other photos in the series offered a glimpse into the Calm Down hitmaker and Benny's bond after marriage.
This update came just days after Selena Gomez received Best Actress nomination for her performance in comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez - who dated for almost one and a half year got engaged in December of 2024 and tied the knot in September this year.